Duke 4-Star Freshman Announces He’s Transferring

The Duke basketball program will lose another player from last year’s roster after freshman big man Henry Coleman III announced that he will enter the transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon.

Coleman III will leave after just one season in Durham in which he found himself primarily on the bench. The former four-star recruit averaged 1.1 points and 1.4 rebounds in 5 minutes per game. He made 19 total appearances for the Blue Devils.

“I want to thank Duke University for the opportunity to be a part of this program,” Coleman III wrote in a statement on Twitter. “Since the season ended, I have had discussions with my family and my coaches at Duke, and have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal. I’m so appreciative for what the coaching staff, the support staff and so many others on campus have done not only for me, but for all of my teammates. The relationships that I have built will be with me forever.

“Lastly, I want to show my love for the Duke fans who stuck with us throughout this unusual season. Although you weren’t able to see us in person, your support meant so much. Thank you Duke.”

Coleman III becomes the fourth member of Duke’s 2020-21 roster to enter the transfer portal this offseason, joining Jordan Goldwire, Jaemyn Brakefield and Patrick Tape. The Blue Devils also lost former five-star Jalen Johnson, who left in the middle of the season, and Matthew Hurt, who will both enter the NBA Draft this summer.

All of the movement means that it’s overhaul time in Durham for Mike Krzyzewski. With the long-time Duke head coach coming off of his worst season in over two decades, the Blue Devils have a lot of work to do to get back into the NCAA Tournament next year.