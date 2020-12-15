Duke Announces Injury Update For Jalen Johnson

Duke basketball will be without standout freshman forward Jalen Johnson for tomorrow night’s ACC opener against Notre Dame.

Johnson is out indefinitely with an unspecified foot injury, according to a release from the Duke program. The five-star first-year player is averaging 11.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game through four games for the 2-2 Blue Devils.

Johnson scored 19 points and pulled down 19 rebounds in his first collegiate game against Coppin State, but has struggled offensively since then. He has tallied 11, nine and seven points in Duke’s next three games.

NEWS: Freshman Jalen Johnson is out indefinitely with a foot injury. He will not play tomorrow at Notre Dame. pic.twitter.com/f3KrMfAkZH — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) December 15, 2020

In general, the first month of the season has been a struggle for Duke thus far. The Blue Devils lost non-conference home games to Michigan State and Illinois and looked less than impressive in wins over Coppin State and Bellarmine.

Now, an already young team will be without its most talented player for tomorrow’s game against a Notre Dame team coming off a win at Kentucky on Saturday.

The Blue Devils and Fighting Irish will tip off at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday night on ESPN.