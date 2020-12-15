The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Duke Announces Injury Update For Jalen Johnson

Duke cheerleaders carry school flags onto the court.OMAHA, NE - MARCH 25: The Duke Blue Devils cheerleaders carry their schools flags on to the court prior to the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional against the Kansas Jayhawks at CenturyLink Center on March 25, 2018 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Duke basketball will be without standout freshman forward Jalen Johnson for tomorrow night’s ACC opener against Notre Dame.

Johnson is out indefinitely with an unspecified foot injury, according to a release from the Duke program. The five-star first-year player is averaging 11.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game through four games for the 2-2 Blue Devils.

Johnson scored 19 points and pulled down 19 rebounds in his first collegiate game against Coppin State, but has struggled offensively since then. He has tallied 11, nine and seven points in Duke’s next three games.

In general, the first month of the season has been a struggle for Duke thus far. The Blue Devils lost non-conference home games to Michigan State and Illinois and looked less than impressive in wins over Coppin State and Bellarmine.

Now, an already young team will be without its most talented player for tomorrow’s game against a Notre Dame team coming off a win at Kentucky on Saturday.

The Blue Devils and Fighting Irish will tip off at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday night on ESPN.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.