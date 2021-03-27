Duke basketball lost a senior leader to the NCAA transfer portal on Saturday. Guard Jordan Goldwire will be using his final year of collegiate eligibility elsewhere.

Goldwire announced his transfer intentions on Saturday. Duke released his personal statement on Twitter.

“I want to thank Coach K, the coaching staff and administration for helping me grow, mature and become a better player these last four years and giving me an opportunity to play for one of the greatest programs,” Goldwire said in a statement, via Duke Men’s Basketball Twitter. “In talking with my family and the coaching staff, I have made the decision to enter my name in the portal as a grad transfer and take advantage of my fifth year. My time at Duke has been one of the best experiences of my life, and I want to thank the Duke family, fans, Cameron Crazies and my teammates for making it so special.”

Goldwire became a large contributor for the Duke Blue Devils these past two seasons. He started 12 of Duke’s 24 games this year.

Head coach Mike Krzyzewski clearly thinks the world of the senior guard, evident by his comment on the transfer.

“Duke fans owe Jordan a tremendous amount of respect for being such a first-class player, leader and teammate during his four years in our program,” Coach K said.

Goldwire’s greatest impact comes on the defensive end. He averaged 2.3 steals per game this season, earning ACC All-Defensive honors in the process. On the offensive end, Goldwire scored 5.8 points and dished out 4.0 assists per game this season.

The 6-foot-2 former Duke guard should receive plenty of transfer interest this upcoming off-season.