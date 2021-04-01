Duke ‘Announces’ Major Change To Cameron Indoor Stadium

It wouldn’t be April Fools’ Day without sports teams trolling their fans on social media. Moments ago, the Duke Blue Devils nearly left the college basketball world speechless with their “announcement.”

On Thursday morning, Duke announced that it was going to get rid of Cameron Indoor Stadium to make room for a stadium with a retractable roof.

“Cameron Indoor Stadium will be replaced by a much larger, retractable-roof indoor/outdoor stadium that will offer revolutionary airflow when the dome is open,” Duke announced on its official Twitter account. “Construction is already underway.”

This fake announcement caught a few people off guard, as one fan replied “I forgot what day it was for a second.” Of course, this was a reference to April Fools’ Day.

Here’s the post from Duke’s account:

NEWS: Cameron Indoor Stadium will be replaced by a much larger, retractable-roof indoor/outdoor stadium that will offer revolutionary airflow when the dome is open. Construction is already underway. pic.twitter.com/bo0nsFjR6X — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) April 1, 2021

Some fans were worried that Duke was actually getting rid of Cameron Indoor Stadium. One person responded to Duke’s tweet, saying “This better be an April Fools’ joke.”

Cameron Indoor Stadium has been around since 1940. The Blue Devils have renovated their stadium multiple times over the past few decades, but getting rid of the famous venue would be a step too far for the fan base.

Thankfully, the Blue Devils were just trolling their followers on this fun holiday.