Earlier Tuesday night, a troubling situation developed during a game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski was attended to by the trainers several times in the first half. When it came time to come out for the second half, Coach K did not emerge with his team.

A few minutes into the second half, Duke issued a statement saying Coach K would not be returning to the sideline. “Update: Coach K is not feeling well. Will not return to bench tonight,” the team said in a short statement.

Following the game, assistant coach Jon Scheyer offered a slight update as well. He said that Coach K was still in the building and spoke with the team following the win.

“Jon Scheyer says that Coach K was still in the building and spoke to the team postgame,” Athletic reporter Brendan Marks said. “Was obviously in a better mood after Duke managed to hold on to win.”

Jon Scheyer says that Coach K was still in the building and spoke to the team postgame. Was obviously in a better mood after Duke managed to hold on to win. — Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) February 16, 2022

Following the game, reporters asked Scheyer when he learned he’d be coaching the second half.

According to Marks, Scheyer said after the team went back to the locker room and they noticed Coach K “clearly wasn’t himself, wasn’t alright.”

Thankfully it doesn’t sound like Coach K needed to get further medical attention for whatever he was going through.

Hopefully he makes a full recovery and can be back on the court in no time.