Duke Announces Decision On Saturday’s Notre Dame Game

As expected, Duke basketball’s road game at Notre Dame this Saturday has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Blue Devils already had their ACC road game against Clemson, scheduled for today, postponed because several members of the Duke program reportedly tested positive.

With the ACC announcing a new quarantine timeline for positive cases in conjunction with updated CDC guidelines, there was hope that the game against the Fighting Irish could be played this weekend.

Instead, it will have to be rescheduled for a later date.

Duke’s next game is scheduled for Tuesday, January 4 at home against Georgia Tech, the defending ACC Tournament champions.

As for Notre Dame, they will host UNC one week from tonight at the Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center.