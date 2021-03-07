Duke basketball had to beat North Carolina on Saturday to keep its NCAA Tournament at-large hopes alive. When it mattered most, the Blue Devils weren’t up to the challenge against Roy Williams and the Tar Heels.

North Carolina ran Duke out of the building Saturday evening in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels cruised to a 91-73 win over the Blue Devils in what was, without a doubt, the final nail in the coffin for Duke’s tournament at-large hopes.

Bracketology expert Joe Lunardi had Coach K’s team listed in the ‘First Four Out’ in his projections Saturday morning. He also noted Duke was “playing for its season” against UNC this evening.

With another loss in the books, Duke finishes the regular season 11-11, having gone 9-9 in ACC play. To make matters worse, the Tar Heels squashed the Blue Devils tournament hopes, barring a run in the ACC Tournament next week.

In all likelihood, Duke has to win the ACC Tournament to get into the 2021 NCAA Tournament. If the Blue Devils are unable to do so, their season will ultimately end at some point next week.

Duke basketball hasn’t missed the Big Dance since 1995. It’s been a tremendous run for Coach K and the program, but that streak looks like it may come to an end this month.

It’s safe to say the college basketball world stunned by Duke’s performance this season.

Things you didn't think you'd tweet: Duke is 11-11. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 7, 2021

UNC runs over Duke to get the win on Senior Day and the season sweep 😯 @accnetwork pic.twitter.com/WB1nTw7GZa — ESPN (@espn) March 7, 2021

CAROLINA SWEEPS DUKE 🧹 pic.twitter.com/GrPCFqkgPq — ACC Network (@accnetwork) March 7, 2021

Can’t spell “Duke ain’t going to the NCAA Tournament” without N-I-T. Just an absolute, bonafide blue-blooded beatdown. Hark the dang sound. pic.twitter.com/yV3ScPxrQo — Chris Ford (@ChrisFordUNC) March 7, 2021

Duke falls to 11-11 on the season. This year will mark the first time they've entered the ACC Tournament without a winning record since the 1994-95 season (went in 12-17 riding a 3-game losing streak). pic.twitter.com/TBh6nXcDbL — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 7, 2021

Duke basketball begins ACC Tournament play next Tuesday, Mar. 9. The Blue Devils will play the Boston College Eagles in the No. 10 vs. No. 15 first-round game.