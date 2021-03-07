The Spun

Duke basketball had to beat North Carolina on Saturday to keep its NCAA Tournament at-large hopes alive. When it mattered most, the Blue Devils weren’t up to the challenge against Roy Williams and the Tar Heels.

North Carolina ran Duke out of the building Saturday evening in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels cruised to a 91-73 win over the Blue Devils in what was, without a doubt, the final nail in the coffin for Duke’s tournament at-large hopes.

Bracketology expert Joe Lunardi had Coach K’s team listed in the ‘First Four Out’ in his projections Saturday morning. He also noted Duke was “playing for its season” against UNC this evening.

With another loss in the books, Duke finishes the regular season 11-11, having gone 9-9 in ACC play. To make matters worse, the Tar Heels squashed the Blue Devils tournament hopes, barring a run in the ACC Tournament next week.

In all likelihood, Duke has to win the ACC Tournament to get into the 2021 NCAA Tournament. If the Blue Devils are unable to do so, their season will ultimately end at some point next week.

Duke basketball hasn’t missed the Big Dance since 1995. It’s been a tremendous run for Coach K and the program, but that streak looks like it may come to an end this month.

It’s safe to say the college basketball world stunned by Duke’s performance this season.

Duke basketball begins ACC Tournament play next Tuesday, Mar. 9. The Blue Devils will play the Boston College Eagles in the No. 10 vs. No. 15 first-round game.


