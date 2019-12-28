The Spun

Duke Basketball Has Message For Dan Dakich About Kentucky-Louisville

Duke's mascot rallies the fans.GREENSBORO, NC - MARCH 16: The Duke Blue Devils mascot tries to rally their fans during their game against the Virginia Cavaliers in the finals of the 2014 Men's ACC Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 16, 2014 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Earlier today, college basketball analyst Dan Dakich expressed a strong opinion on the Kentucky-Louisville college basketball rivalry.

According to Dakich, Duke and North Carolina is “a nice rivalry with great games” but “nothing matches the hate between the fanbases like Louisville – Kentucky.” Considering Dakich played and coached at Indiana, he does have a lot of knowledge about the UL and Kentucky programs and fan bases.

However, saying it is a “nice rivalry with great games” is a little dismissive of Duke-UNC, if we’re being honest. Naturally, Duke hoops has responded to Dakich on Twitter.

In our opinion, Duke-UNC is the best rivalry in terms of exposure, overall talent level, the stakes of the games and much more. It is the best in college hoops.

But, we do agree with Dakich that the level of hatred between Kentucky and Louisville is unparalleled. When the rivalry causes fights at a dialysis clinic, you know it is on a different level.

Dakich usually calls a couple of Duke games every year for ESPN. Wonder if the fans will let him hear it when he does.


