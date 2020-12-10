Duke Reportedly Makes Decision On Basketball Schedule

Duke basketball is 2-2 in non-conference games so far this season–and it looks like they won’t be playing any more.

According to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, the Blue Devils are not planning on playing any more non-conference games this year. This news comes after this Saturday’s Duke-Charleston Southern was called off due to COVID-19.

Duke has had multiple games postponed this year due to COVID, so that likely factored into this decision. The Blue Devils were scheduled to take on Gardner-Webb in a makeup of one postponement on December 19, but that game looks off.

Duke is set to begin ACC play at Notre Dame on Wednesday, December 16.

BREAKING: Duke is not planning on playing any more non-conference games, source told @Stadium. Obviously, that could change down the road. … but that’s the plan for now with Coach K and the Blue Devils. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 10, 2020

On Tuesday, following an 83-68 home loss to Illinois, Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski used his postgame press conference to voice his displeasure with the current state of college hoops.

The Hall of Fame coach also advocated for a potential delay of the season.

“You know, in our country today, you have 2000 deaths a day. You know, you have 200,000 cases, a million and a half last week,” Krzyzewski said. “You have people saying that the next six weeks are going to be the worst. To me, it’s already pretty bad. And on the other side of it there are these vaccines that are coming out, that people say that by the end of the month, 20 million vaccine shots will be given, especially to our health care, to the people who need it. And by the end of January or February, another 100 million. Well, should we not reassess that? You know, just see what would be best?”

Naturally, there were many who felt like Coach K wouldn’t be saying this if his team was playing well. Duke has already lost at home to Michigan State and Illinois this season.

Earlier today, Alabama head coach Nate Oats publicly challenged Krzyzewski and his motives.

Nate Oats on Coach K wanting to delay play due to COVID-19: “Let me ask you a question. Do you think Coach K would be saying that if he hadn’t lost those two non-conference games at home?” — Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) December 10, 2020

Ironically, this year’s Duke basketball team could probably stand to play as many games as possible to allow young players time to gel.

It doesn’t seem like these athletes will be getting those opportunities though.