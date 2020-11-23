Duke Basketball’s Season Opener Has Been Canceled

Duke basketball was supposed to open its 2020-21 season this Wednesday, a day before Thanksgiving. But there’s been a change of plans.

Believe it or not, the college hoops season is nearly upon us. The Blue Devils were scheduled to play Gardner-Webb this Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Cameron Indoor Stadium. But Gardner-Webb has backed out of the contest.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs reported a positive test within the program, and have canceled their game versus Duke as a result. The Blue Devils will now have to wait a few more days to start their season.

Now, it appears Duke basketball’s first game of the season will take place this Saturday, Nov. 28, against Coppin State. The game tips off right around 2 p.m. ET on will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

NEWS: Our game Wednesday night vs. Gardner-Webb has been postponed following a positive COVID-19 test within the Gardner-Webb program. Our season opener is now scheduled for this Saturday vs. Coppin State in Cameron (2 PM ET, ACC Network Extra). — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) November 23, 2020

There’s plenty of reason to be excited about Duke basketball this season. The Blue Devils added six recruits ahead of this season, including four five-star prospects featuring Jalen Johnson, Jeremy Roach, DJ Steward and Mark Williams.

Duke’s coming off an impressive 2019-20 campaign in which it finished 25-6, good for a second-place tie in the ACC alongside Virginia and Louisville. The Florida State Seminoles found themselves atop the conference with a 26-5 showing and 16-4 record in-conference.

The Blue Devils are viewed as one of the conference favorites, but they’ll have to beat powers like Virginia and North Carolina to take home the title. That title run will begin this coming Friday.