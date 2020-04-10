Duke basketball is set to lose three of its starters to the NBA Draft. Cassius Stanley made his decision earlier this week, and is off to the pros, but he did give Blue Devils fans a bit of good news today.

Stanley, Vernon Carey, and Tre Jones were the three top scorers for Duke this year. The trio averaged an impressive 46.6 points per game, and led the team in minutes. Their losses will be felt, for sure.

The team’s fourth and fifth options, rising sophomore forwards Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore Jr., will be back however. The status of the pair hadn’t been clear, but on a video conference with Duke reporters, Stanley said that they were set to return as sophomores.

He was particularly high on Hurt, who he said “will be a star at Duke,” according to 247‘s John Watson. “I think Matt is just going to explode. He knows exactly what he needs to do. He showed a lot of glimpses this year on what he can do. I’m all in on Matt next year. He’s in the gym every day.”

Cassius Stanley confirms on a Zoom call with reporters that Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore will be back at Duke next year. https://t.co/gdUcqJMNgf pic.twitter.com/97p3YLjQlk — Adam Rowe (@AdamRoweTDD) April 10, 2020

Hurt averaged 9.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per game for Duke last year. The talented forward is definitely still putting it all together, but with his length and shooting ability (39.3-percent from three last season), he will be a real weapon.

Moore averaged 7.4 points and 4.2 boards per game on the season, and will also be a big factor on the wing for Duke. The team also adds another elite recruiting class. After scrimmaging with the group, led by five-stars Jalen Johnson, Jeremy Roach, and D.J. Steward, Stanley reportedly said the team will be “scary” next year.

As for the NBA-bound guard, he was honest about his decision to leave Duke. The son of an agent, Stanley said that at 20 years old as a freshman, he needed to jump now, rather than be “devalued” as a 21-year old sophomore. He still calls attending Duke “the best decision of his life,” even if his year in Durham was unfortunately cut short.

