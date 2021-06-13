Coach K Named His ‘Greatest’ Accomplishment In Coaching

Earlier this month, legendary Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski announced that the upcoming 2021-22 season would be his last.

After more than 40 years on the sidelines with the Blue Devils, Krzyzewski will be retiring. He enters his final season with 1,170 wins, five national championships, 12 Final Fours and 15 ACC Tournament titles under his belt.

Even with that laundry list of accomplishments, Krzyzewski told “The Today Show” recently that the most rewarding part of his career has been the people he’s worked with and coached.

“The reason I got in it was [for the] relationships,” Krzyzewski said. “To have an impact on the young men that you have the honor to coach. That’s why I got into coaching. When I was 16, my coach had that impact on me, and one of my teachers in high school, and I wanted to be a coach since I was 16 years old, and that was the reason.”

Legendary college basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski joins us to talk about his decision to retire after one final season at Duke University. pic.twitter.com/A9Lahq6A0f — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 4, 2021

While Krzyzewski says the relationships are what matters most, there’s no doubt he wants to end his career on a high note. A sixth national championship is the ultimate goal.

“The end is going to come next April, hopefully, because that’s when the Final Four is on … I’m not thinking yet of retirement,” Krzyzewski said. “I’m thinking of next year. I’ll let my wife plan the retirement during the next eight or nine months.”