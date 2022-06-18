Duke F Joey Baker Announces Transfer Destination

Duke fans cheer on the Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. (Photo by Getty Images)

On Friday, former Duke forward Joey Baker announced where he'll resume his college basketball career. It turns out he's heading to Ann Arbor to play for Michigan.

Baker, who spent the past four seasons with the Blue Devils, entered the NCAA transfer portal in May. He plans on taking advantage of his extra year of eligibility.

During the 2021-22 season, Baker averaged 4.5 points and 1.2 rebounds per game.

Coming out of high school, Baker was the No. 33 recruit from his class. He chose Duke over a plethora of other programs.

Now, Baker has decided to play at Michigan for a year instead of finishing his career at Duke.

Baker should give the Wolverines' perimeter shooting a much-needed boost. He made 40.5 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc this past season.

Michigan lost one of its perimeter scorers this offseason, such as Eli Brooks and DeVante' Jones.

It'll be interesting to see where Baker fits in Michigan's rotation next season.