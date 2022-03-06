The Spun

Duke Fans Are Furious With The Refs Tonight

Duke basketball fans.DURHAM, NC - JANUARY 27: Cameron Crazies and fans of the Duke Blue Devils pose for a photo prior to their game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 27, 2018 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Duke fans aren’t happy with the officiating in Mike Krzyzewski’s final game at Cameron Indoor against North Carolina.

They think there have been some questionable foul calls, especially when it looks like it looks to be all-ball.

Duke is trying to get to 27-4 overall and get closer to securing a number one seed in the NCAA Tournament in a couple of weeks.

The Blue Devils also are close to putting the Tar Heels in the bonus and there’s still a good chunk of time left in the second half.

Their fans (and some media) aren’t thrilled, to say the least.

If Duke can win this game, it would give Krzyzewski his 1,197th all-time win going into the ACC Tournament. The Blue Devils also already have the top speed in that tournament next week in Brooklyn.

You can see the rest of this game on ESPN.

