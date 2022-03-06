Duke Fans Are Furious With The Refs Tonight

Duke fans aren’t happy with the officiating in Mike Krzyzewski’s final game at Cameron Indoor against North Carolina.

They think there have been some questionable foul calls, especially when it looks like it looks to be all-ball.

Duke is trying to get to 27-4 overall and get closer to securing a number one seed in the NCAA Tournament in a couple of weeks.

The Blue Devils also are close to putting the Tar Heels in the bonus and there’s still a good chunk of time left in the second half.

Their fans (and some media) aren’t thrilled, to say the least.

Refs stink man lol… all ball — Zion. O (@DukeNBA) March 6, 2022

Theo John got all ball but gets called for the foul. As usual Duke is getting hosed by the refs. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) March 6, 2022

If I’m K tonight, I am testing the limits of exactly how abusive and repugnant a coach can be toward the refs without getting tossed. The limit may not exist — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) March 6, 2022

If anything, these refs have been anti duke tonight. — Duke Update (@UpdateDuke) March 6, 2022

Refs have been soooooo bad — DukeBlueUpdates (@DukeBlueUpdates) March 6, 2022

Just imagine if Coach K gets tossed for arguing with the refs today. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) March 6, 2022

Yikes refs, just yikes — Brian H (@Dukeblogger) March 6, 2022

If Duke can win this game, it would give Krzyzewski his 1,197th all-time win going into the ACC Tournament. The Blue Devils also already have the top speed in that tournament next week in Brooklyn.

You can see the rest of this game on ESPN.