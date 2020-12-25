The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Duke Fans Are Not Happy With ESPN’s Richard Jefferson Today

Richard Jefferson on the court for the Cleveland Cavaliers.CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 09: Richard Jefferson #24 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts against the Golden State Warriors during the first half in Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 9, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Even though Duke isn’t playing on Christmas Day, the fan base in Durham hears anything and everything said about their favorite team. That apparently includes Richard Jefferson’s comments during this afternoon’s Heat-Pelicans game.

Jefferson is on the call for the Heat-Pelicans matchup alongside Ryan Ruocco. While there’s no doubt that he’s been entertaining, the former NBA swingman turned some heads with his comments about the Blue Devils.

During the end of the first half, Jefferson said “I can’t stand Duke.” He claimed that he was going to make a joke about the Blue Devils, but he refrained from doing so because he didn’t want to “give them any attention.”

It makes sense that Jefferson is talking about Duke during a Pelicans game. Brandon Ingram, JJ Redick and Zion Williamson all played college basketball for Mike Krzyzewski’s program.

As you’d expect, Duke fans aren’t thrilled to hear these type of remarks being made about their team. On the flip side, anyone who dislikes Duke is enjoying Jefferson’s commentary this afternoon.

Whether you love him or hate him, there’s no denying that Jefferson has been very entertaining as a color commentator.

Basketball fans can watch the rest of this game on ESPN, however, Duke fans might want to mute the volume.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.