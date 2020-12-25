Duke Fans Are Not Happy With ESPN’s Richard Jefferson Today

Even though Duke isn’t playing on Christmas Day, the fan base in Durham hears anything and everything said about their favorite team. That apparently includes Richard Jefferson’s comments during this afternoon’s Heat-Pelicans game.

Jefferson is on the call for the Heat-Pelicans matchup alongside Ryan Ruocco. While there’s no doubt that he’s been entertaining, the former NBA swingman turned some heads with his comments about the Blue Devils.

During the end of the first half, Jefferson said “I can’t stand Duke.” He claimed that he was going to make a joke about the Blue Devils, but he refrained from doing so because he didn’t want to “give them any attention.”

It makes sense that Jefferson is talking about Duke during a Pelicans game. Brandon Ingram, JJ Redick and Zion Williamson all played college basketball for Mike Krzyzewski’s program.

As you’d expect, Duke fans aren’t thrilled to hear these type of remarks being made about their team. On the flip side, anyone who dislikes Duke is enjoying Jefferson’s commentary this afternoon.

“I can’t stand Duke.” — Richard Jefferson. Thank you Richard. — Tony Staffiere (@tonystaffiere) December 25, 2020

Whether you love him or hate him, there’s no denying that Jefferson has been very entertaining as a color commentator.

Basketball fans can watch the rest of this game on ESPN, however, Duke fans might want to mute the volume.