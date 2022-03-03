The Spun

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski on the floor.

Duke made a somewhat atypical request ahead of this year’s NCAA tournament. The Athletic’s Seth Davis confirmed ESPN’s Wright Thompson report that the Blue Devils asked to be placed in the Midwest region.

When landing a top seed, Duke usually opts to play in the East region, allowing them to play closer to home. However, the Midwest will emanate from Chicago, Mike Krzyzewski’s hometown.

David Worlock, NCAA Director of Media Coordination, explained the procedure.

“For clarity, every DI school has been asked, IF you are the OVERALL No. 1 seed, which first/second-round site and which regional site is preferred,” Worlock wrote. “If you aren’t the overall No. 1, your submission goes in the trash and bracketing principles are used.”

Duke has climbed to No. 4 in the national rankings amid a seven-game winning streak. That gives the Blue Devils a puncher’s chance of earning the NCAA tournament’s top overall seed.

However, most fans don’t know the minutiae of NCAA regional aligning. Also, a lot of them simply don’t like Duke.

Some questioned Coach K’s ego upon reading the news.

Others wondered if Duke wanted any other special accommodations.

Meanwhile, USA Today‘s Dan Wolken suggested that vitriol against Duke and Coach K led fans to overreact to fairly routine protocol.

Before getting this request honored, Duke will have to close the regular season strong against long-time rival North Carolina on Saturday. Coach K’s squad would then need a strong ACC tournament showing to land the Big Dance’s top seed.

