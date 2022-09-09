Duke Issues Statement Following BYU Investigation Into Alleged Racial Slurs

DURHAM, NC - JANUARY 09: A general view of fans at the Virginia Tech Hokies versus Duke Blue Devils game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 9, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson recently alleged that she heard a racial slur directed at her from BYU's student section during an Aug. 26 match.

BYU quickly launched an investigation into this matter. It also banned a fan from all of its athletic events shortly after these allegations surfaced.

Well, BYU has lifted this ban because it said it found no evidence of racial heckling toward Richardson during its investigation.

"From our extensive review, we have not found any evidence to corroborate the allegation that fans engaged in racial heckling or uttered racial slurs at the event," BYU said in a statement. "As we stated earlier, we would not tolerate any conduct that would make a student-athlete feel unsafe. That is the reason for our immediate response and our thorough investigation."

Shortly after that statement was released, Duke vice president and director of athletics Nina King issued a response.

"The 18 members of the Duke University volleyball team are exceptionally strong women who represent themselves, their families, and Duke University with the utmost integrity," King said. "We unequivocally stand with and champion them, especially when their character is called into question. Duke Athletics believes in respect, equality and inclusiveness, and we do not tolerate hate and bias."

BYU has reiterated that it has a zero tolerance policy for racism at its athletic events.

"To the contrary, we have tried to be as thorough as possible in our investigation, and we renew our invitation for anyone with evidence contrary to our findings to come forward and share it," the school added. "Despite being unable to find supporting evidence of racial slurs in the many recordings and interviews, we hope that all those involved will understand our sincere efforts to ensure that all student-athletes competing at BYU feel safe."