Duke Lands Another Top College Basketball Transfer

Duke isn’t usually known for being active in the transfer market, but Mike Krzyzewski has landed himself two impact transfers just this week alone.

Earlier this week, the Blue Devils landed a commitment from former Davidson forward Bates Jones – who just so happens to be the brother of NFL quarterback Daniel Jones. He averaged 2.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game last season.

A day later, Duke landed a commitment former Marquette forward Theo John. He’ll give the Blue Devils a two-way player in the frontcourt, as he averaged 8.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per contest during the 2020-21 season.

John announced that he was transferring to Duke on his Twitter account this Friday morning.

“After conversations with my family, I have decided that next year I will be attending Duke University for my final year of eligibility,” John wrote. “I would like to thank everyone who has been a part of my basketball journey. Happy to be joining #TheBrotherHood.”

After conversations with my family, I have decided that next year I will be attending Duke University for my final year of eligibility. I would like to thank everyone who has been a part of my basketball journey. Happy to be joining #TheBrotherHood pic.twitter.com/yBB7UVinYZ — Theo John (@Theojohn123) April 16, 2021

John should have a prominent role in Duke’s frontcourt, especially since Matthew Hurt is going pro.

Moving forward, it’ll be fascinating to see if the Blue Devils remain active in the transfer market. Coach K now has Jones and John coming to Durham this offseason, in addition to five-star recruits Paolo Banchero and AJ Griffin.

After going just 13-11 this past season, Duke is looking to reload for what could be a very successful 2021-22 campaign.