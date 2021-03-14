College Basketball World Not Happy With Duke Speculation

Duke’s men’s basketball program’s season appeared to end when the Blue Devils were forced to drop out of the ACC Tournament due to a positive test from a Tier 1 personnel member.

However, that might not actually be the case.

According to a report from ESPN’s Rece Davis, the Blue Devils would play in the NCAA Tournament if they’re one of the 68 teams selected. Duke could be one of the last at-large teams selected (unlikely) or a potential fill-in team for someone else who’s forced to drop out.

“College GameDay has learned in the unlikely event that the Blue Devils were selected they would play. And also, it’s pretty unlikely they’d be a replacement team, but if they are they too would serve if necessary in that situation,” Davis said.

FWIW Rece Davis just now on GameDay: “College GameDay has learned in the unlikely event that the Blue Devils were selected they would play. And also, it’s pretty unlikely they’d be a replacement team, but if they are they too would serve if necessary in that situation.” — Kelsey Riggs (@kelseyriggs) March 13, 2021

While Duke’s ACC Tournament dropout was unfortunate, college basketball fans are not thrilled with the idea of the Blue Devils getting into the NCAA Tournament.

Duke was supposed to be in need of another big win or two in the ACC Tournament to actually get on the bubble. Now, the Blue Devils are among the teams being mentioned with less than 12 hours until the Selection Show.

Coach K’s team is currently in the “NEXT FOUR OUT” category on Joe Lunardi’s bracket.

Could Duke actually sneak into the 68-team field by the time the bracket is announced? College basketball fans are already dreading the idea.

Selection committee seeing Duke finish the ACC tournament undefeated pic.twitter.com/5vxW2KURvW — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) March 11, 2021

Of course, not everyone feels that way…

The Tournament Committee should just go ahead put Duke in the Tournament. They want the money/ratings. Fans want to watch the Blue Bloods. Everybody wins! *this tweet isn’t biased at all* — BlueDevilStop (@BlueDevilStop) March 13, 2021

Duke fans watching the timeline tomorrow if Duke gets into the NCAA Tournament. pic.twitter.com/8T2NMu9EfE — Duke Opinions (@DukeOpinions) March 14, 2021

We’ll find out officially later this evening.

The Selection Show is set to air on CBS at 6 p.m. E.T.