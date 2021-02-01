Duke, North Carolina Will Break Incredible Streak On Saturday

Duke-UNC is one of the best rivalries in sports, but it won’t be the same when the two teams take the court this Saturday.

The Blue Devils are 7-5 this season. What about the Tar Heels? They’re not much better at 11-5. The two classic rivals are a combined 11-6 in ACC play so far. It’s safe to say Saturday’s blue-blood rivalry won’t feature elite basketball play.

That isn’t taking anything away from the rivalry. Tensions will still be high as the two blue-bloods square off on Saturday. But the ACC showdown won’t have the same flash it’s had in prior years.

Saturday’s Duke-UNC game will be the first time in the rivalry’s history neither is ranked in the AP Poll when facing the other. This is a wild stat.

Saturday will be the first time North Carolina and Duke will play with neither ranked in the AP Poll since February 27, 1960. That snaps a streak of 153 straight matchups. — Bryan Ives (@awaytoworthy) February 1, 2021

It’s been a wild season of college basketball. None of the traditional blue bloods are very good. Kentucky is an abysmal 5-10. Michigan State is 8-6.

A quick glance at AP Top 25 shows teams like Gonzaga, Baylor and Villanova atop the rankings. Michigan, Houston, Texas, Ohio State, Iowa, Oklahoma and Alabama join them in the top 10. Kansas is somehow still included in the top 25, despite an 11-6 showing so far this season.

It isn’t too late for teams like Duke and North Carolina to get things turned around. Saturday’s winner could use the victory as a springboard to right the ship and make a run down the stretch of the regular season.

Duke and North Carolina meet this Saturday at 6 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.