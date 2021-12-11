Look: Duke Officially Announces New Head Football Coach

Duke’s search for a new football coach is officially over. On Friday night, Duke hired Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko as its next coach.

“The wait is over,” the Blue Devils said in their announcement. “We’re excited to announce Mike Elko as our new head coach!”

Elko, 44, has been at Texas A&M for the past four seasons. Prior to joining the SEC program, he spent time at Bowling Green, Fordham, Hofstra, Notre Dame, Penn and Wake Forest.

There were some reports floating around that Duke was making a run at former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett. However, it doesn’t sound like those talks every materialized.

Former Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was also considered for the job, but he ultimately accepted an offer to become Virginia’s next head coach.

Elko will have large shoes to fill at Duke, as he’ll be replacing David Cutcliffe.

Cutcliffe and the Blue Devils mutually agreed to part ways in late November. He finished his tenure at Duke with an overall 121-126 record.

Duke has not finished a season with a winning record since 2018. It’ll be up to Elko to get the program back on the right track.

It’ll be interesting to see how the ACC looks in 2022 after all these coaching changes.