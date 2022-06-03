Duke Receives Major News About 5-Star Commit

NEW ORLEANS, LA - APRIL 01: Associate head coach Jon Scheyer of the Duke Blue Devils looks on during their practice session ahead of the 2022 Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four at Caesars Superdome on April 1, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Duke men's basketball filled a major hole in its 2022-23 roster Thursday night with the reclassification of five-star guard Tyrese Proctor.

Proctor, who hails from Australia, originally committed to Duke in April as a member of its top-ranked 2023 recruiting class. However, with Blue Devils guard Trevor Keels and Northern Iowa transfer A.J. Green, who Duke was pursuing, remaining the NBA Draft, the opportunity for Proctor to enroll a year early presented itself.

The 6-foot-4, 170-pound combo guard announced his decision a short time ago.

"The moment I stepped foot inside Cameron I knew it was where I belonged," Proctor said in his announcement on social media. "I'm ready to step up and face a new challenge where I maximize my development as a player and continue to grow on and off the court. Waiting a year to put on that Duke jersey was too long. After weighing my options with my family and coaches, I'm excited to announce I will be reclassifying up to the class of 2022. It will be an honor to join Coach Scheyer's first team and represent one of the best universities in the world on the basketball court. I can't wait to get to work at Duke!"

Proctor is now the fifth five-star who will be joining Duke next season, along with Dereck Lively, Kyle Filipowski, Mark Mitchell and Dariq Whitehead.

The Blue Devils also signed four-star guard Jaden Schutt and three-star big man Christian Reeves and added transfers Ryan Young (Northwestern) and Kale Catchings (Harvard).

New head coach Jon Scheyer needed a large personnel haul this offseason after Duke lost Keels, Mark Williams, A.J. Griffin, Wendell Moore and Paolo Banchero to the draft, Theo John to graduation and Joey Baker to transfer.