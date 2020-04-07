Duke Star Cassius Stanley Announces NBA Decision

After a strong freshman season in Durham, Duke shooting guard Cassius Stanley is entering the 2020 NBA Draft, he announced this afternoon.

Stanley, a late addition to the Blue Devils’ freshman class last April, averaged 12.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game while making the ACC All-Freshman Team. He shot 47.4 percent from the field (36 percent from three-point range) and 73.3 percent from the free thrown line. Overall, the 6-foot-6 Stanley was Duke’s second-most impressive first-year player behind big man Vernon Carey.

In recent days, there was some speculation that Stanley might pull a surprise and return to Duke for his sophomore season. Judging by his draft declaration, a part of him wanted to make that happen. Stanley said this afternoon that choosing Duke was “the best decision of my life.”

However, at the end of the day, the high-flying Californian had to do what was best for his future and enter the professional ranks.

“As much as I feel a burning desire to make another run at the Final Four, I feel compelled to make the best decision for my professional success,” Stanley wrote in a statement. “In evaluating players, the NBA values youth. Therefore, I have decided to enter the 2020 NBA Draft.”

THANK YOU DUKE! 💙💙💙💙. BROTHERHOOD FOR LIFE! pic.twitter.com/ewUM4NymEw — Cassius Stanley (@cassius_stanley) April 7, 2020

Stanley joins Tre Jones as Duke underclassmen to declare for the NBA Draft this offseason. Carey is expected to join them at some point, and the Blue Devils are still waiting on a decision from power forward Matthew Hurt.

Duke finished the 2019-20 regular season with a 25-6 record. The Blue Devils were the No. 4 seed in the ACC Tournament and angling for a top-three seed nationally when the season was shut down due to COVID-19.