Duke Star Reportedly Makes His NBA Draft Decision

Trevor Keels won't return to Duke this fall.

According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, the guard has decided to stay in the NBA Draft ahead of Wednesday's deadline to take his name out of the player pool.

Keels averaged 11.5 points per game during his freshman year with the Blue Devils, who sent off head coach Mike Krzyzewski by reaching the Final Four. Keels scored a tournament-high 19 points during their loss to North Carolina.

Following the NBA Draft lottery, Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo projected the Oklahoma City Thunder taking Keels with the 30th and final pick of the first round.

"He’s got a huge frame, plays with poise, and had some impressive moments as a freshman, but there were also games where his jumper didn’t fall and he didn’t produce much," Woo wrote. "The idea here in the long term is something like a poor man’s Malcolm Brogdon, as a jumbo combo guard who can play on and off the ball and impact the game as a shooter and playmaker."

Duke should be well represented on draft night. Paolo Banchero is among the top candidates to garner the No. 1 pick. A.J. Griffin and Mark Williams could warrant a lottery selection, and Wendell Moore may join them all in the opening round.