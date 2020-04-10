Duke Star Vernon Carey Announces NBA Draft Decision

Most of the top players in college basketball have made up their minds as to whether or not they’ll declare for the NBA Draft. Duke freshman Vernon Carey is the latest star to share his decision on social media.

Carey came to Duke with sky-high expectations. He was a top 10 recruit from his class and had the responsibility of taking over for Zion Williamson as the next star forward for the Blue Devils.

Well, the five-star forward didn’t disappoint at all during his freshman year. And now, Carey is ready for the next step of his career. He revealed on Twitter that he’ll be declaring for the draft.

“I’m lucky to have parents who have always encouraged me to dream big and motivated me to compete with and challenge the best. We did that at Duke every day,” Carey said. “I loved competing with my teammates on the biggest stage in college basketball. We created memories that I will cherish forever. I grew as a player and person, and feel prepared to take that next step. After an incredible season, I am excited to enter the 2020 NBA Draft.’

Carey averaged 17.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

Duke will be losing its top three scorers from this past season, as Tre Jones and Cassius Stanley already announced they’re going pro as well.

Fortunately for Mike Krzyzewski, the Blue Devils will have Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore back for next season. It also helps that Coach K also restocks on elite freshmen each year.