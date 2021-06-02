Look: Duke’s Top Recruit Reacts To Coach K News

Stunning news came out of the world of college basketball on Wednesday that longtime Duke men’s basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski will reportedly retire after the 2021-22 season. The move will mark a seismic shift in college hoops as one of the best leaders in college hoops will finally call it quits.

Current associate head coach Jon Scheyer will step into the program’s head coaching role but not before Coach K gets one more round in the ring.

Among those excited for that Krzyzewski will be back in Durham next year is Duke’s top 2021 recruit, Paolo Banchero. The Seattle native and No. 2 overall player his class expressed his excitement in playing for Coach K in his final season at the helm.

“Last ride for tha goat,” Banchero wrote in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon.

last ride for tha goat💙👿💨 — Paolo (Paul-Oh)🇮🇹 (@Pp_doesit) June 2, 2021

Banchero will highlight a freshman class hoping to get Duke back into the NCAA Tournament next year. Krzyzewski and the Blue Devils missed out on the Big Dance this past season for the first time in over two decades.

Regardless of next year’s outcome with Banchero, Krzyzewski will leave college basketball as one of the greatest coaches in the sport’s history.

With 1,170 total Division 1 wins in 46 years as a program leader, Coach K is the winningest coach in college basketball history. He’s already spent 41 seasons at Duke, leading the school to an astounding 1,097-302 record (.784 win percentage) — including 12 Final Four appearances and five national championships.

“Well, it’s the end of arguably the most successful era in college basketball history and Mike Krzyzewski has been synonymous with Duke for the last 40 years,” ESPN analyst Jay Bilas said Wednesday afternoon. “And this signals his last year, and it’ll be quite a farewell tour through the ACC and the rest of college basketball to essentially celebrate if not the greatest run in college basketball coaching history, certainly one of them.

