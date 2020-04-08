Duke Transfer Alex O’Connell Announces Commitment

Duke shooting guard transfer Alex O’Connell has committed to Creighton, he announced this afternoon on Twitter.

O’Connell, who as of now will have to sit out next season per NCAA rules, entered the transfer portal on March 21. He reportedly heard from Maryland, Memphis, Cincinnati, Dayton, Georgetown and others in addition to Creighton.

As a junior, O’Connell averaged 5.2 points in 13.5 minutes per game last season for the Blue Devils, though his shooting percentages took a significant dip. He will have one year to play for the Bluejays in 2021-22.

“Can’t wait to show what I’m truly capable of!” O’Connell wrote in his Twitter announcement. At Duke, O’Connell showed flashes but struggled to get consistent playing time behind a bevy of one-and-done standouts.

O’Connell’s best game as a Blue Devil came in a road win against Syracuse in February 2019. On that afternoon, the then-sophomore exploded for 20 points on 6-of-9 shooting, including 5-of-8 from three-point range.

The Roswell, Ga. native reached double-figures against the Orange three times in the last two years, showing an ability to knock down shots against Syracuse’s 2-3 zone.

In addition to O’Connell transferring, Duke has lost guards Tre Jones and Cassius Stanley as early NBA Draft entrants this offseason. Vernon Carey is expected to follow suit, but freshmen Wendell Moore and Matthew Hurt could both be back in Durham next season.