ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Duke vs. North Carolina Tonight

Typically, a Duke-North Carolina men’s basketball game is one of the events of the college basketball season. Tonight, for the first time in the 70 years of games between these two ACC powers, neither team is ranked.

That snaps an incredible streak of 153 games, dating back to 1960. The Blue Devils are extremely mediocre this season, at 7-6 with a 5-4 ACC record. UNC is a bit better at 11-6 (6-4), but neither team can be even a little happy with how things have gone this season.

There’s less hype for this Duke-UNC game than maybe any game we’ve ever had in the rivalry. At the very least, we may have a close game.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, tonight’s game at Cameron Indoor Stadium is very close to a toss-up. The metric gives Duke a 53.3-percent chance to pick up a big home win, with North Carolina getting a 46.7-percent chance.

Sportsbooks have Duke as a 3.5-point home favorite, so the expectations there are very similar to what BPI lays out.

The Blue Devils had been on a nice little run, with back to back wins over Georgia Tech and Clemson, the latter of which was a 79-53 blowout. That came crashing back to earth with the recent loss at Miami.

UNC had rattled off three straight wins vs. Wake Forest, NC State, and at Pitt, before losing to Clemson 63-50 on the road in their last game.

Tonight’s game tips off at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN.

