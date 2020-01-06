Duke 4-Star Freshman Reportedly Suffered Broken Hand

Duke freshman wing Wendell Moore is out indefinitely after breaking a bone in his right hand in Saturday’s win over Miami. Moore will have surgery today to repair the injury.

The four-star rookie, who has been a key part of Duke’s 10-man rotation this season, suffered the break late in the second half against the Hurricanes. It happened after he turned the ball over in the backcourt and then reached in an attempt to get it back from a Miami player.

Immediately, Moore grabbed his hand, which you can see below.

This is the play where Wendell Moore got hurt. pic.twitter.com/gAdCELXOMe — Duke Update (@UpdateDuke) January 6, 2020

Mike Krzyzewski announced the official update on Moore on today’s ACC coaches teleconference.

“We think everything’s going to be good, but he’ll be out for a while,” Krzyzewski said.

NEWS: Freshman Wendell Moore will have surgery today to repair a broken bone in his right hand. Coach K: "We think everything's going to be good, but he'll be out for awhile… and he will not travel to Georgia Tech." — Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) January 6, 2020

Moore is averaging 22.1 minutes per game this season and has appeared in all 14 games for the 13-1 Blue Devils. He’s averaging 7.4 points and 3.9 rebounds per game and has scored in double figures seven times.

Duke’s next game will be Wednesday night at Georgia Tech. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET on ACC Network.