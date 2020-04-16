Duke’s Matthew Hurt Announces Decision On Sophomore Year

Duke power forward Matthew Hurt will officially return to school for his sophomore season, he announced on Instagram moments ago.

A five-star recruit, Hurt was projected by many to be a one-and-done in Durham. However, while he showed flashes of immense potential in his first year with the Blue Devils, there were also a fair amount of growing pains.

Hurt averaged 9.7 points and 3.8 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per game while shooting 39 percent from three-point range and converting 74 percent of his free throw attempts. He reached double-digits in 16 of 31 games.

However, Hurt struggled at times with the physicality and pace of the game in ACC play. He played single-digit minutes in four of Duke’s last nine games and was scoreless twice against UNC.

Coming back to school appears to be a smart decision for Hurt. He’ll be one of Duke’s top players next year and will be counted on to provide scoring and outside shooting. A strong sophomore season could solidify Hurt as a first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Duke will welcome back Hurt, Wendell Moore and Jordan Goldwire from this year’s rotation, along with sharpshooter Joey Baker. The Blue Devils have signed a typically highly-touted class, including five-stars Jalen Johnson, Jeremy Roach and D.J. Steward.

Duke went 25-6 in 2019-20 before the season was halted.