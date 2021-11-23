Duke’s Paolo Banchero Addresses What Happened Last Week

Last week, Steve Wiseman of The News & Observer reported that Duke guard Michael Savarino and freshman forward Paolo Banchero were arrested.

Savarino, who happens to be coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson, was arrested for driving while impaired. Banchero, meanwhile, was charged with aiding and abetting DWI.

On Monday night, Banchero addressed this incident in his postgame press conference.

“We all learned from it,” Banchero said following Duke’s win over The Citadel. “I can’t really say much about it. We learned from it and we handled it as a team. We’ve moved on, though. We want to get on with our season.”

Banchero, who scored a career-high 28 points against The Citadel, revealed that his teammates have supported him throughout this situation.

“My teammates had my back, so it wasn’t too hard for me. I’m not going to say it wasn’t on my mind the past two games. It was. I feel like today was a bounce-back game for me and I felt good out there.”

Here is Paolo Banchero addressing last week’s incident for the first time. pic.twitter.com/4SId05TAbC — Josh Graham (@JoshGrahamRadio) November 23, 2021

When asked if he addressed the team about this situation, Banchero said he did not.

“They all know what happened. I know what happened,” Banchero explained. “Coach knows what happened, so there was no need for me to [address them] because we all know what happened.”

Banchero and the Blue Devils will be back in action this Friday against the Gonzaga Bulldogs.