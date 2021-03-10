ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Duke vs. Louisville Tonight

Duke’s men’s basketball program is in desperate need of a win tonight to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

The Blue Devils are barely on the bubble as we head into the second round of the ACC Tournament, where they’re set to face Louisville.

Coach K opened up about his team’s NCAA Tournament chances earlier this week.

“As we start our ACC Tournament tomorrow, we’ll play Boston College,” Krzyzewski said Monday. “You know, for us to even have a dream of getting into the NCAA Tournament, we have to do an amazing job to get into this tournament. Quite frankly, we haven’t earned that right. Even if we had beaten North Carolina, I still think we’d need to do more because we lost close games, and you have to reward the teams that do it, not just the fact that we’ve done it as a program. You’ve got to do it.

“The beauty of the tournament is you’ve got to do it every year. You have to earn the right to be one of those 68 teams that have a chance to win the national title out of about 350. You know, we don’t have 80 teams out of 120, like in football, that go to bowl games. We have about 20 percent right? Whatever the percentage is — we need an analytics guy to put numbers in my ear.”

Duke took care of Boston College and now faces Louisville. ESPN’s Basketball Power Index has made its prediction for the game:

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index is giving Duke a 64 percent chance to beat Louisville, giving the Cardinals a 36 percent chance.

Duke and Louisville are set to tip off at 6:30 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on ACC Network.