ESPN’s Jay Bilas Rips Statement By Duke’s Athletic Director

Jay Bilas speaks at the espnW Women + Sports Summit.NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas speaks at the espnW Women + Sports Summit held at The Resort at Pelican Hill on October 22, 2019 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas is not a fan of the statement released by Duke athletic director Kevin White today.

White, who makes $1.4 million a year, released a statement on college sports’ name, image, and likeness issue. The NCAA appears to be progressing toward a plan that will finally allow student-athletes to rightfully profit off of their own name.

The Duke athletic director said he is “deeply concerned about the potential consequences of legislation permitting student-athletes to profit from the use of their name, image, and likeness.”

Bilas, who played for Coach K at Duke, ripped White’s statement on Twitter this afternoon.

“This is stunning in its tone deafness. It says, ‘the money is ours, to pay ourselves fair market value, and should not be re-directed’ to where clear value lies. We shall call for strict equality here only, as we fail to provide equal resources to each sport or athlete,'” Bilas tweeted.

“Further, ‘We are worried about recruiting, and know the most important key to winning and financial gain is procuring athletes. We point to a hand-picked ‘relative few’ that parrot us, but ask you to ignore the athletes that will benefit most. It’s OUR MONEY, not theirs.'”

Bilas isn’t the only one criticizing the statement by Duke’s athletic director. USA TODAY’s Dan Wolken tweeted the following:

Well said by both Bilas and Wolken. The statement from Duke’s athletic director comes across as incredibly tone deaf.

