ESPN’s Jay Bilas Rips Statement By Duke’s Athletic Director

ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas is not a fan of the statement released by Duke athletic director Kevin White today.

White, who makes $1.4 million a year, released a statement on college sports’ name, image, and likeness issue. The NCAA appears to be progressing toward a plan that will finally allow student-athletes to rightfully profit off of their own name.

The Duke athletic director said he is “deeply concerned about the potential consequences of legislation permitting student-athletes to profit from the use of their name, image, and likeness.”

Statement from Vice President & Director of Athletics Kevin White on NIL Legislation pic.twitter.com/MVC2j8dvUW — Duke Athletics (@DukeATHLETICS) June 9, 2020

Bilas, who played for Coach K at Duke, ripped White’s statement on Twitter this afternoon.

“This is stunning in its tone deafness. It says, ‘the money is ours, to pay ourselves fair market value, and should not be re-directed’ to where clear value lies. We shall call for strict equality here only, as we fail to provide equal resources to each sport or athlete,'” Bilas tweeted.

“Further, ‘We are worried about recruiting, and know the most important key to winning and financial gain is procuring athletes. We point to a hand-picked ‘relative few’ that parrot us, but ask you to ignore the athletes that will benefit most. It’s OUR MONEY, not theirs.'”

Bilas isn’t the only one criticizing the statement by Duke’s athletic director. USA TODAY’s Dan Wolken tweeted the following:

The athletic director at Duke, whose basketball coach leveraged his job as Olympic basketball coach into one of the biggest recruiting advantages in college sports history, is concerned about NIL's impact on a level playing field in recruiting. Consider that for a moment. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) June 9, 2020

Well said by both Bilas and Wolken. The statement from Duke’s athletic director comes across as incredibly tone deaf.