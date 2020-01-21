ESPN’s Latest NCAA Tournament Projection For Duke

It was an ugly showing in college hoops last week for several top ranked teams. Duke was at the forefront of two straight losses.

The Blue Devils suffered a horrific defeat to the Clemson Tigers last Tuesday followed by a respectable loss to No. 11 Louisville, albeit at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Despite two poor performances, which exposed several glaringly obvious weaknesses, Duke is still in the running for a high seed in the 2020 NCAA Tournament.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi released his latest tournament projections on Tuesday. The Blue Devils are currently projected as a No. 2 seed in the East Region, taking on No. 15 seed Little Rock.

Duke is currently 15-3 and 5-2 in the ACC. It’ll be difficult for the Blue Devils to jump up to the No. 1 seed unless one of the West Coast teams lose.

San Diego State and Gonzaga are both currently No. 1 seeds in the latest projections. The two teams are a combined 39-1, and it’s unlikely either loses the rest of the way given their light schedules.

But as we’ve seen this season in college hoops, no team is safe.

Baylor and Kansas join SDSU and Gonzaga as the remaining No. 1 seeds. Dayton, Florida State and Michigan State join Duke as the remaining No. 2 seeds.

If the 2020 NCAA Tournament were to begin today, the Blue Devils would face No. 15 seed Little Rock, according to Lunardi.

If this season of college hoops is any kind of foreshadowing of the NCAA Tournament, March Madness is going to be wild.