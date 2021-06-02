The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Coach K’s Final Season

Duke basketball's Coach K speaking to the media.LAHAINA, HI - NOVEMBER 19: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils answers questions at the press conference following their game at the Lahaina Civic Center on November 19, 2018 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

With Coach K set to retire after next season, every Duke basketball game has just become must-see TV this year.

But one joke is quickly starting to make the rounds as the 2021-22 season approaches. On Twitter, many fans are joking that referees might start “assisting” Coach K in getting one last NCAA title before he retires.

It’s a common belief that ACC referees and NCAA Tournament referees give Coach K’s teams favorable calls. Coach K has publicly fired back at such comments in the past.

That said, Coach K has a very impressive recruiting class coming in for his final season. If Duke does win the NCAA Tournament in his final season at the helm, conspiracy theories are going to run wild.

Earlier today it was revealed that Coach K plans to retire after the 2021-22 season. His impending retirement marks the end of one of the greatest coaching tenures in the history of sports, let alone college basketball.

As with any coach who’s worked for a long time, controversies have hounded Coach K at various points. The favoritism from officials is one such controversy that’s reared its head in the past.

It would certainly be something incredible if Coach K can win one more title before he retires. Hopefully he can do so in as un-controversial a way as possible.

How far will Duke go this season?


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.