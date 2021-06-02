Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Coach K’s Final Season

With Coach K set to retire after next season, every Duke basketball game has just become must-see TV this year.

But one joke is quickly starting to make the rounds as the 2021-22 season approaches. On Twitter, many fans are joking that referees might start “assisting” Coach K in getting one last NCAA title before he retires.

It’s a common belief that ACC referees and NCAA Tournament referees give Coach K’s teams favorable calls. Coach K has publicly fired back at such comments in the past.

That said, Coach K has a very impressive recruiting class coming in for his final season. If Duke does win the NCAA Tournament in his final season at the helm, conspiracy theories are going to run wild.

Duke always gets the good calls from the refs, now with coach K retiring, the refs are really gonna kiss his ass. — Major Tom (@KyTomCat33) June 2, 2021

@ryanlemond @DrewFranklinKSR @RoushKSR @MrsTylerKSR @JackPilgrimKSR @MariaT_KSR Well i have bad feelings about seeing Coach K Retiring. I See a repeat of 1975. The NCAA and refs will make sure Duke wins it all — Daniel Slone (@True_DarkMagic) June 2, 2021

Earlier today it was revealed that Coach K plans to retire after the 2021-22 season. His impending retirement marks the end of one of the greatest coaching tenures in the history of sports, let alone college basketball.

As with any coach who’s worked for a long time, controversies have hounded Coach K at various points. The favoritism from officials is one such controversy that’s reared its head in the past.

It would certainly be something incredible if Coach K can win one more title before he retires. Hopefully he can do so in as un-controversial a way as possible.

How far will Duke go this season?