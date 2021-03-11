What Fans Are Saying About Duke’s NCAA Tournament Chances

Duke entered the 2021 ACC Tournament likely needing at least four wins in four days to have a shot to make the NCAA Tournament.

They’re halfway there after tonight. Led by a monster performance from freshman center Mark Williams (23 points, 19 rebounds) and a steady showing from sophomore forward Matthew Hurt (20 points), Duke, the No. 10 seed in the event, took down seventh-seeded Louisville 70-56.

The win moved the Blue Devils into Thursday’s quarterfinals, where they’ll meet No. 2 seed Florida State. After being favored in each of the last two games, Duke will assuredly be an underdog against the Seminoles.

Today’s game may have been a nice confidence boost for Mike Krzyzewski’s squad, but Duke still has a way to go to extend its 25-year streak of making the Big Dance. People have started to talk about the possibility of them doing it though.

Below is just a sample of what the reaction was to the Blue Devils’ victory on Thursday.

No, beating Louisville does not put Duke in the NCAA Tournament — Brian Rauf (@brauf33) March 11, 2021

The ACC when Duke needs a win to get in the tournament pic.twitter.com/1juiPHVzwN — Zach (@ZachIMartin) March 11, 2021

I don’t care what anyone says, this Duke team could make some noise in the NCAA tournament. — Justin Temple (@_justintemple) March 11, 2021

If Duke beats Florida State tomorrow they have to make the tourney no matter what. Hence the word IF — John (@Jjarosik14) March 11, 2021

Florida State gonna body-bag Duke tomorrow so it’s all good — ✖️isaiah. ✖️ (@FourWitTheFive) March 11, 2021

Our guess? Duke (13-11) needs to at least get to the ACC Tournament championship game on Saturday to have a shot of seeing its name in the bracket on Sunday.

That means two more wins, starting tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m. ET against Florida State.