What Fans Are Saying About Duke’s NCAA Tournament Chances

Duke's Matthew Hurt releases a shot against Virginia.CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 29: Matthew Hurt #21 of the Duke Blue Devils shoots over Mamadi Diakite #25 of the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half during a game at John Paul Jones Arena on February 29, 2020 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

Duke entered the 2021 ACC Tournament likely needing at least four wins in four days to have a shot to make the NCAA Tournament.

They’re halfway there after tonight. Led by a monster performance from freshman center Mark Williams (23 points, 19 rebounds) and a steady showing from sophomore forward Matthew Hurt (20 points), Duke, the No. 10 seed in the event, took down seventh-seeded Louisville 70-56.

The win moved the Blue Devils into Thursday’s quarterfinals, where they’ll meet No. 2 seed Florida State. After being favored in each of the last two games, Duke will assuredly be an underdog against the Seminoles.

Today’s game may have been a nice confidence boost for Mike Krzyzewski’s squad, but Duke still has a way to go to extend its 25-year streak of making the Big Dance. People have started to talk about the possibility of them doing it though.

Below is just a sample of what the reaction was to the Blue Devils’ victory on Thursday.

Our guess? Duke (13-11) needs to at least get to the ACC Tournament championship game on Saturday to have a shot of seeing its name in the bracket on Sunday.

That means two more wins, starting tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m. ET against Florida State.


