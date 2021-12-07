Football World Reacts To Tuesday’s Jason Garrett News

Jason Garrett is only two weeks removed from being fired by the New York Giants, but he’s already in the running for a marquee job. However, the job that he’s being linked to may surprise football fans.

Adam Rowe of 247Sports is reporting that Garrett has been “involved in conversations” for the head coaching vacancy at Duke.

Duke and head coach David Cutcliffe mutually agreed to part ways in late November. The Blue Devils have struggled the past three years under Cutcliffe.

The reactions to this report are all over the place. There are several fans who don’t understand why Duke would even consider Garrett for the job. On the other hand, there are some fans who can see Garrett being a good coach at the collegiate level.

“Well that’s something,” a college football fan tweeted. “Garrett has never even coached in college and Duke is one of the toughest P5 jobs out there. What an odd thing to even consider for Duke.”

One fan had a hilarious response to the Garrett report, tweeting “Haven’t Duke football fans suffered enough?”

Garrett doesn’t have any coaching experience at the collegiate level, but he has plenty of NFL experience.

Though he might be an odd choice for the Duke job, Garrett has shown that he can relate to players. Perhaps he’s worth the gamble for the Blue Devils.