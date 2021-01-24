The Spun

Former NBA Veteran Uses 1 Word To Describe Coach K

coach k looks onto the court during the game against ucfCOLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA - MARCH 22: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils looks on against the North Dakota State Bison in the first half during the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Colonial Life Arena on March 22, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It’s been a challenging season for the Duke Blue Devils to say the least, and on Saturday, it appears all that frustration boiled over for head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Following the team’s loss to Louisville, a student reporter asked Krzyzewski what’s the next step for Duke. He tried to relate to the student, but his tone was somewhat rude.

“I don’t know if, like, when — what’s your major?” Coach K asked. “What’s your major at Duke? What’s your hardest class?”

After the student told Krzyzewski that his major is “Econ,” the legendary coach had an interesting response.

“OK, so, say you just had the toughest Econ test in the world. And when you walked out, somebody asked you, ‘What’s your next step?’ You see what I mean? Just that you have some empathy in — just give us time to evaluate this game and then we’ll figure out, just like we always try to do.”

That response clearly bothered former NBA guard Baron Davis, who tweeted “Coach K is a a**hole period.”

Davis isn’t the only person on social media criticizing Coach K. The majority of the college basketball community thinks he was a tad too harsh with the student reporter.

ESPN’s Dan Dakich, however, actually thinks people are overreacting to this situation.

“Watching media whine about Coach K is totally, as the kids say, “on brand” for our most whiney and worst,” Dakich tweeted.

Coach K will most likely have an apology ready to go next time he speaks to the media, regardless if he was actually out of line or not.


