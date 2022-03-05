Look: Full List Of Former Duke Players Attending Tonight’s Game

Mike Krzyzewski will coach his final regular-season game tonight, as Duke will host North Carolina in what should be a thrilling matchup.

Since this will be the final home game of Coach K’s career, countless former players will make the trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium. On Saturday, the Blue Devils unveiled the list of former players that’ll be in attendance for tonight’s game.

The list includes Grayson Allen, Shane Battier, Jay Bilas, Carlos Boozer, Danny Ferry, Grant Hill, Christian Laettner and JJ Redick among several others.

Several former players, like RJ Barrett, said they wanted to attend the game but couldn’t because of their NBA schedule.

Here’s the full list:

𝔅𝔯𝔬𝔱𝔥𝔢𝔯𝔥𝔬𝔬𝔡 rolling DEEP today for The Goat!!!!! 💙🐐💙🐐💙🐐💙🐐💙🐐💙🐐 #CoachK pic.twitter.com/5MFT2sz3tc — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) March 5, 2022

Krzyzewski has been the head coach of Duke’s basketball program for 42 years. This will undoubtedly be an emotional game for the Blue Devils tonight.

When asked about this upcoming game, Coach K tried to put the focus on his team.

“I told my team I’ll be with them. Otherwise, you’re selfish. I ask them not to be selfish,” Krzyzewski said. “I want to be in their moment. And for me to say, ‘no, look at me, it’s my last game’ … I’m not going to do that. I’m sure it will be emotional but it’s going to be about my team. Always. Always, always, always.”

Tipoff for the Duke-UNC game is at 6 p.m. ET.