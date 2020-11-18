Game Times, TV Channels Set For The Champions Classic

Fans won’t be allowed in attendance for this year’s State Farm Champions Classic, but there are two great games on tap for the college basketball world to watch on December 1.

Duke will face Michigan State in the opening game, and then Kansas and Kentucky will clash later that night. All four teams are ranked well inside the top 25.

Though all four programs lost a plethora of talent to the NBA this past offseason, there are some familiar faces that will be on the national stage once again. For Duke, the three players with experience in Coach K’s system are Joey Baker, Jordan Goldwire and Matthew Hurt. Michigan State, meanwhile, has Aaron Henry, Joshua Langford and Rocket Watts.

Tipoff for the Duke-Michigan State matchup is at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. It’ll be fun to see Tom Izzo and Mike Krzyzewski go head-to-head in Indianapolis.

As for the second part of the Champions Classic, tipoff between Kansas and Kentucky is at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Ochai Agbaji and Marcus Garrett should form a dynamic duo in the backcourt for the Jayhawks, whereas the Wildcats will have to lean on freshmen like Brandon Boston Jr. and Terrence Clarke.

The Champions Classic and Jimmy V Classic are official: Dec. 1

No. 13 Michigan State at No. 9 Duke (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

No. 10 Kentucky vs. No. 6 Kansas (9:30 p.m., ESPN) Dec. 2

No. 12 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (7 p.m., ESPN)

No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 8 Illinois (10 p.m., ESPN) — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) November 18, 2020

Last year, Duke narrowly defeated Kansas, and Kentucky received just enough from its freshmen to beat Michigan State. It’ll be fun to see what happens this time around.

Are you excited for the return of college basketball?