Report: How Coach K Is Handling The Ending Of Duke’s Season

The Duke Blue Devils’ season abruptly ended this week, as the program had to withdraw from the ACC Tournament due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Shortly after Duke announced the devastating news, head coach Mike Krzyzewski released a statement about this season.

“While our season was different than any other that I can remember, I loved the 2020-21 Duke Basketball team and was honored to be their coach,” Coach K said. “We have not asked more of any team in our history, and they deserve enormous credit for handling everything like the outstanding young men that they are.”

Though he seemed at peace, Krzyzewski is reportedly “devastated” at how this season ended for the Blue Devils. John Feinstein of the Washington Post shared the latest on Krzyzewski during an appearance on 106.7 The Fan the Sports Junkies.

“I texted with Krzyzewski yesterday and [he was] devastated,” Feinstein said, via 247Sports. “He thought they could beat Florida State. They were finally playing pretty well. They beat a good Louisville team very handily on Wednesday night.”

Krzyzewski isn’t the only member of the Blue Devils that is heartbroken over this situation. Star forward Matthew Hurt tweeted “Worked so hard for this” with a broken heart emoji.

Duke was playing its best basketball of the year, knocking off Boston College and Louisville in the first two rounds of the ACC Tournament.

Coach K’s squad still would’ve needed to defeat Florida State and perhaps North Carolina to punch its ticket to the big dance, but we’ve seen crazier things happen in March.