Jay Bilas Ripped The NCAA During Duke’s Game Last Night

Coach K isn’t the only Duke legend displeased with how the NCAA is handling the basketball season this year. Jay Bilas had some harsh words for the NCAA too during his alma mater’s game last night.

During the Duke-Illinois game, Bilas ripped the college athletics governing body for demonstrating “a failure in leadership” for making schools travel for games during the pandemic. He pointed out that the NCAA is preventing players from going home for the holidays since they’d have to quarantine upon returning.

“We haven’t had a national conversation about what we should do, what’s appropriate,” Bilas said. “These players have essentially been essential workers. They get tested every day. They’re not allowed to go home for the Christmas holiday because they wouldn’t be able to play when they got back. They’d essential have to quarantine their team.

“We’ve been advised by our government to not travel over the holidays and yet these players are traveling. There are a lot of questions that need to be asked, but we have not had that national conversation. And that’s been a failure in leadership. It’s the NCAA, one, but then it’s also all the different conferences.”

Jay Bilas had a lot to say on college basketball and COVID on the Duke-Illinois broadcast. A sample of it here: "These players have essentially been essential workers." pic.twitter.com/XGD0Ved3vo — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 9, 2020

This isn’t the first time Bilas has spoken out against the how the NCAA is handling things. Back in July he called for the NCAA to be more up front with the decisions being made.

A wide variety of proposals for changes were presented and made available to the NCAA leading up to the season. Considering the headache of canceling the 2020 NCAA Tournament, one would think they’d do more than simply keep fans out and test for COVID-19 regularly.

If the 2021 NCAA Tournament gets canceled because they wouldn’t make any more stringent changes, we’ll know who to blame.