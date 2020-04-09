Like many of us, Jay Williams is taking this time of social distancing to engage in some “Pick 3” challenges online.

On Thursday, Duke men’s basketball published its Pick-3 challenge for some of the most iconic jerseys in school history. Naturally, the ESPN analyst and Duke legend made his selections.

Williams’ first choice was the classical, traditional dark blue with the modernized spin (No. 6). His second choice was the traditional black with blue (No. 7), and felt it had new meaning after R.J. Barrett’s legendary “It’s their funeral” remark after beating Virginia last season.

Williams’ third choice was the traditional blue road jersey (No. 3). He felt that it makes his cut for being “an all time classic.”

In this order:

6: classic traditional but modernized is 🔥🔥🔥

7: traditional black.. RJ Barrett’s “It’s their funeral” line is legendary

3: traditional road jersey is an all time classic. https://t.co/q2n4koycdQ — Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) April 9, 2020

The Duke legend has found himself in good company as far as his picks go. A quick glance at the comments will reveal that many Duke fans have No. 3 and No. 6 on their lists.

But a good chunk of fans eschewed No. 7 for No. 2 – the classic home jersey with Duke-blue lettering.

Considering all of the iconic moments for the Blue Devils that have taken place in their usual jerseys in the comforts of Cameron Indoor Stadium, it’s not hard to figure out why.

Do you agree with Jay Williams’ ranking of the Duke jerseys?