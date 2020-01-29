During last night’s win over Pitt, Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski publicly admonished the Cameron Crazies after he thought the student section was taunting Panthers head coach Jeff Capel.

After the game, Krzyzewski apologized for his outburst, claiming he’d never heard the Crazies chant the name of an opposing coach before during a game. Capel, of course, played for Krzyzewski in the 1990s and was a longtime Duke assistant before taking the Pitt job two years ago.

It turns out, the Duke crowd was chanting “Jeff Capel sit with us” after he picked up a technical foul. Not malicious, but Krzyzewski was clearly standing up for “his guy.”

As it turns out, Capel took no offense at all. He even responded to a Duke student who tweeted at him saying the Crazies meant no harm.

“Love you guys back!!! No offense taken from me! Keep SHOWING UP AND CHEERING FOR YOUR TEAM! They DESERVE IT!” Capel wrote.

There you have it. No harm, no foul.

After leading by as many as 18, Duke nearly squandered its entire lead to Pitt before pulling away late and winning 79-67. The win boosted the Blue Devils’ record to 17-3 overall and 7-2 in ACC play.

Duke’s next game is set for Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET on the road at Syracuse.