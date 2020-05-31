JJ Redick Reveals 1 School He Almost Committed To Over Duke

JJ Redick is one of the most-recognizable Duke basketball players of the last 20-plus years. It’s impossible to imagine the former Blue Devils star playing for another school.

The NBA veteran recently revealed that he nearly committed to another ACC program, though.

Redick, a two-time first-team All-American and the 2006 national player of the year, said on his podcast that he almost committed to Virginia.

The former Blue Devils star is a Roanoke, Va. native. He played in high school at Cave Spring.

“I almost did go to UVA. Basically, Duke was my dream school. I had wanted to go there since I was 8 years old,” Redick said on his podcast with Tommy Alter, per 247Sports. “As I was in high school and playing for Boo Williams, I realized UVA would be a great option, too. I took a couple campus tours, unofficial visits or whatever. Two of my teammates (with) Boo Williams, Elton Brown and Jason Clark, they were my closest friends. They were going to UVA. I was really drawn to the idea of playing with those guy at UVA, staying in state, all that stuff.

“So fall of my junior year, in September I took a visit to UVA, a visit to Duke and I was supposed to go the following weekend to the University of Florida. Those were my top-three schools. Billy Donovan was there. So I go to UVA, great visit, great time. I go to Duke. When I’m in the room with Coach K, he basically said, ‘you can commit. You have an offer.’

“I get back to Virginia and I’m supposed to go to Florida with my sister. My parents weren’t even going with me. It was their Midnight Madness. David Lee and I were friends. He was coming down from St. Louis. This weekend is going to be awesome. And then by like Tuesday night, I was like ‘man I don’t even want to go.’ The Duke thing was so heavy on me. So I was like ‘I’m just going to commit.’ I wanted to get the commitment out of the way and just enjoy the last two seasons of my high-school career so I committed that Wednesday to Duke. I got on the phone with Coach K and told him I was coming. If I had went to Gainesville, who knows?”

Redick would have been a huge boost to the mid-2000s Virginia teams. He also could have helped Florida win another national title or two.

But it’s just impossible to imagine him playing anywhere but Duke. Redick was born to star for the Blue Devils.