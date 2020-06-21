JJ Redick’s Tweet About President Trump’s Rally Is Going Viral

New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick had one of the most-viral tweets about President Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday night.

The president held a re-election rally at an indoors arena in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday. After previously boasting that close to 1 million people had expressed interest in attending the rally, less than 10,000 people attended.

President Trump still boasted about the crowd, though. His Twitter account made sure to show photos of the crowd up close.

“THE SILENT MAJORITY IS STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!” he tweeted.

THE SILENT MAJORITY IS STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/AoIcroQUQd — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2020

Of course, those photos did not show the upper part of the arena, which was mostly empty.

Redick decided to call out President Trump for his carefully cropped photos.

“Show the rest of the arena!!! LeBron had more fans at his HIGH SCHOOL games,” Redick tweeted.

His tweet has been retweeted 38,000 times and liked more than 202,000 times. It’s safe to say it’s his most-viral tweet of all-time.

Show the rest of the arena!!! LeBron had more fans at his HIGH SCHOOL games. https://t.co/zqyHxdEBmh — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) June 21, 2020

Redick backed up his claim, too. He linked to an article about one of LeBron’s high school games having an attendance of 15,000-plus.

Redick is currently preparing for the NBA to re-start its season in Orlando. The league is planning on resuming its season in late July.

If that doesn’t happen, perhaps Redick can get more involved in the political Twitter arena.