Joe Lunardi Has Blunt Assessment Of Duke’s NCAA Tournament Chances

Duke finished off its worst regular season in 26 years with an ugly blowout loss at UNC Saturday night. The Blue Devils finished 11-11 overall and 9-9 in the ACC.

Duke’s at-large NCAA Tournament hopes were already hanging by a thread before last night. Now, they’ve essentially been erased, as only a run to the ACC Tournament championship game can get the Blue Devils into the field.

“I think we need to take a step back, ignore the name on the front of the jersey and remember that we’re talking about a .500 team on a three-game losing streak in maybe the weakest ACC we’ve seen in a decade,” ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi said on ESPN’s SportsCenter. “So to say that that team, whether it’s Duke or anybody else, has to run the table is hardly an unusual statement.

“Now, is there a combination of wins that — Duke makes a very deep run, say, to the championship game — and results elsewhere help the Blue Devils? Yes. But I wouldn’t bet on it, if I were Duke.”

Lunardi did leave open the possibility that Duke could make the Big Dance without winning the ACC Tournament, but said that the Blue Devils at least need to make the ACC final, which would involve winning four games in four days on Tuesday-Friday.

Finals makes it possible. https://t.co/FxzPAPaMTl — Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) March 7, 2021

Under Mike Krzyzewski, Duke has not missed the NCAA Tournament since 1995. Barring a miracle, that streak will end this year.

Duke, the 10th seed in the ACC Tournament, will take on 15th-seeded Boston College on Tuesday.

[ 247Sports ]