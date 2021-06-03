John Calipari Reacts To Coach K’s Retirement Decision

After Mike Krzyzewski announced that the 2021-2022 college basketball season will be his final year as the Duke Blue Devils men’s basketball head coach, he received an outpouring support from some of the game’s other well-known personalities. Late on Wednesday night, John Calipari became the latest high-profile coach became the latest to weigh in on his peer’s decision.

The Kentucky head coach penned a note to Coach K on Twitter, touching on some of the battles that the two had over the years. However, Calipari focused on Krzyzewski’s ever-lasting impact on college basketball in his message.

“To think that November may be the last time I ever coach against Mike Krzyzewski is hard to believe. For as long as I can remember, Coach K has been synonymous not only with Duke but with college basketball. His benchmark of excellence for nearly 50 years has pushed all of us,” Calipari wrote.

“Personally, he has challenged me as a coach and a recruiter. We have competed against one another because that’s what we do as coaches, but the respect I have for Mike and all that he has done for our game and coaches goes so far beyond the battles we have had on the court over the years. Our game is not what it is today without a lifetime of dedication and love Mike has put into it.

“I want to thank Mike for all that he has done for me personally and congratulate he and his wife, Mickie, on an unbelievable career. The bar he has set will go unmatched.”

Calipari was just the latest legendary men’s basketball coach to speak about Krzyzewski’s retirement news. Jim Calhoun and Roy Williams both addressed Coach K’s decision earlier on Wednesday.

Thankfully, college basketball fans will get one more chance to see Krzyzewski and Calipari go toe-to-toe. Duke will meet Kentucky in the annual Champions Classic on Nov. 9.