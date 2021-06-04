Jon Scheyer Reportedly Extends 1st Offer As Coach-In-Waiting

Well that didn’t take long at all. Mere hours into his tenure as coach-in-waiting for the Duke basketball team, Jon Scheyer has already started extending scholarship offers.

According to college basketball insider Jake Weingarten, Scheyer has offered a scholarship to 2022 prospect Dereck Lively II. The offer comes just a few weeks ahead of Lively’s official scheduled visit to the Duke campus.

247Sports rates Lively as a four-star center and the No. 35 overall prospect in the Class of 2022. He is the No. 4 center in the nation, and the No. 1 prospect from the state of Pennsylvania.

Lively currently has visits schedule with most of the NCAA blue bloods. North Carolina and Kentucky are both on deck before he visits Duke. So it’s unlikely that he commits to any of them this month.

Major news, Dereck Lively II has been offered a scholarship by Duke’s coach-in-waiting, Jon Scheyer, he told @Stockrisers. Lively II, just zoomed with Scheyer and the staff and will officially visit on June 29th. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) June 4, 2021

The 2022 recruiting class is still very early in development. Only a handful of the top prospects have given their commitment to any schools.

But just because Coach K will be gone doesn’t mean that the pressure to get the best recruits will be any lower on Jon Scheyer. If he wants to get his Duke tenure off on the right foot, he’ll need to have a healthy pipeline of elite prospects from the get-go.

Fortunately for Scheyer, he now has an entire year to prepare for the big job in 2022.