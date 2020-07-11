Kara Lawson Reacts To Landing The Duke Women’s Job

Former Tennessee star guard and ESPN commentator Kara Lawson is heading to Duke.

Kara Lawson is set to become the Blue Devils’ new women’s basketball head coach. She will replace former head coach Joanne P. McCallie, who has been with the program for the past 14 years. McCallie announced earlier this year she wouldn’t return to the team as she wasn’t offered a contract extension by Duke.

Lawson spent the last year with the Boston Celtics as an assistant coach. She was Boston’s first female assistant coach in the organization’s history. Now, she’s heading back to the collegiate ranks to take over for the Duke Blue Devils.

Kara Lawson is Duke’s first black head coach in the program’s history. She posted an awesome reaction after being hired by the Blue Devils, as seen in the tweet below.

During her collegiate playing career, Kara Lawson was a star for the late Pat Summit and Tennessee Volunteers. She and Summit led the Volunteers to the 2000 and 2003 national championships, albeit losing both title games to UConn.

Following her collegiate career, Lawson played in the WNBA for 12 years, spanning from 2003 to 2015. She won one WNBA championship and won a gold medal for team U.S.A. in the 2008 Olympics.

Kara Lawson certainly has a winning resume. She’ll look to continue that tradition of winning at her next stop with the Duke Blue Devils.